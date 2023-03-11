ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,851 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of ANSYS worth $100,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 127,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.56 and a 200-day moving average of $248.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $328.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

