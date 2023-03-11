Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.03% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $228,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $32,647,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.19.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
