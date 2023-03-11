Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.03% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $228,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $32,647,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Insider Activity

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $765,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,117,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $65,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,568.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $765,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,813 shares in the company, valued at $65,117,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,184 shares of company stock worth $4,563,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.