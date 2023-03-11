AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AquaBounty Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Erin S. Sharp purchased 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 137,830 shares of company stock worth $105,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth about $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on a salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

