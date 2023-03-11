ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.18 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

