Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $60.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.10.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.05. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,750. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

