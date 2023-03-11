Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.59% of Asana worth $24,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Asana by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Asana by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
