ATB Capital Trims Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Target Price to C$90.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOU. Barclays set a C$85.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$89.50.

Shares of TOU opened at C$57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$45.88 and a 12 month high of C$84.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, with a total value of C$342,956.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,624,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$591,597,316.63. Also, Director Janet Weiss acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$68.83 per share, with a total value of C$34,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$680,228.15. Insiders bought 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

