Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 3.2 %

AVNS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after acquiring an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,964,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.