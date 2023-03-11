AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Acquires £2,396,640 in Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) insider Graham Kitchen bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £199.72 ($240.16) per share, with a total value of £2,396,640 ($2,881,962.48).

Graham Kitchen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Graham Kitchen purchased 6,000 shares of AVI Global Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £11,940 ($14,357.86).

AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AGT opened at GBX 193.20 ($2.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.16. The company has a market cap of £929.54 million, a PE ratio of -878.18 and a beta of 0.82. AVI Global Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 171.80 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 206.50 ($2.48).

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

