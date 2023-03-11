Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

AZTA opened at $40.75 on Monday. Azenta has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Azenta by 165.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

