B. Riley Comments on Globalstar, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globalstar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.68. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

