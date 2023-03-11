Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €112.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($119.15) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SY1. Barclays set a €118.00 ($125.53) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Symrise Trading Down 1.7 %

SY1 opened at €93.60 ($99.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.44. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($78.17).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

