Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Boosted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.46. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -126.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.