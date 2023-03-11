Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Adrian Cox Sells 3,340 Shares of Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($25,784.99).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 581.50 ($6.99) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 659.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 633.55. Beazley plc has a 52 week low of GBX 385.40 ($4.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 735.83 ($8.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The stock has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,643.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 13.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,818.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($9.92) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.04) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.52) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.06) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 784.75 ($9.44).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

