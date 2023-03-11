Benchmark Cuts The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $60.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares valued at $30,376,669. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

