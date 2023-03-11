Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€46.83” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($49.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 20th.

ETR FME opened at €37.19 ($39.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($67.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

