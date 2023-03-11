BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $26.92. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 48,708 shares traded.

The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 25,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $578,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.21.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

