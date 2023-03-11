Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:BDT opened at C$9.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$499.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$9.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

