B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $443.33.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.71) to GBX 485 ($5.83) in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $23.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.
B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.
