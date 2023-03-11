B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $443.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.71) to GBX 485 ($5.83) in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $23.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.6671 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.13.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

