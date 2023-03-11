BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Raised to $29.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.14.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 8.9 %

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 625.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 113,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.