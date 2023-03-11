Brokerages Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) PT at $3.62

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $51,456.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $965,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $51,456.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,237 shares in the company, valued at $509,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 845,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,231 over the last 90 days. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,161.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 372,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

