Brokerages Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) PT at $3.62

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.53.
BLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Blend Labs Stock Performance
Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29.
Insider Activity at Blend Labs
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Blend Labs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1,161.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 372,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blend Labs Company Profile
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blend Labs (BLND)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.