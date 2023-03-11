Brokerages Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Target Price at $385.00

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BDNNY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $108.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.39.

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

