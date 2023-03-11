Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target at $61.71

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.71.

CUBI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE CUBI opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,739,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

