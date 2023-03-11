Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Flywire has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $91,124.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $122,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $91,124.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,221 shares of company stock worth $8,000,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,639 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

