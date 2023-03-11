Brokerages Set FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Price Target at $17.60

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

FREY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

Shares of FREY opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.69.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

