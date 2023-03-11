Brokerages Set L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) PT at $148.36

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($174.47) to €163.00 ($173.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,052,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L’Air Liquide by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

