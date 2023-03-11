Brokerages Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target at $15.14

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $544.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.13. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after buying an additional 145,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,983 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.