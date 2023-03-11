Brokerages Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target at $15.14

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of MYTE stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $544.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.13. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $15.90.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
