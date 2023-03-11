Brokerages Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target at $83.14

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,499 shares of company stock worth $3,651,059 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Power Integrations by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,384,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 275,416 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Power Integrations by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,476,000 after acquiring an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Stories

