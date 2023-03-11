Brokerages Set Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target at $64.75

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Scout24 from €57.00 ($60.64) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Scout24 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scout24 from €62.00 ($65.96) to €64.00 ($68.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Scout24 Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. Scout24 has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $72.90.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Further Reading

