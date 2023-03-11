Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $49.67

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 600.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Articles

