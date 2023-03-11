Brokerages Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Target Price at $3.91

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.91.

UWMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

UWM Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $409.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. UWM has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

UWM Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 558,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 45.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after buying an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the third quarter worth about $1,124,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

