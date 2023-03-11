Brokerages Set Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) PT at $1.05

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.05.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $1.70 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velodyne Lidar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 654.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 76.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Price Performance

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $300.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomous vehicles, driver assistance, delivery solutions, robotics, navigation and mapping. Its sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of various industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security.

