Brokers Issue Forecasts for Curtiss-Wright Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutt now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

CW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

NYSE CW opened at $170.43 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $258,350.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,287. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

