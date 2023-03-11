Brokers Set Expectations for Akoya Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 94.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AKYA. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $989,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

