Brokers Set Expectations for NEXT plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NEXT in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for NEXT’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT’s FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXGPY opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. NEXT has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $43.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

