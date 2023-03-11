Brookline Capital Management Comments on Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BLPH opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.34. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

