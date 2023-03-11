Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BBW opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $362.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.91. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $26.87.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $640,876.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $579,152.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,165 shares of company stock worth $1,320,350. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 384,649 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.