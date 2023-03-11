Callon Petroleum Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $11.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.70. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

