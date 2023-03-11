Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after acquiring an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

