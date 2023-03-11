Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPB. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,673,000 after buying an additional 213,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,878,000 after purchasing an additional 487,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,858,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,073,000 after purchasing an additional 84,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

