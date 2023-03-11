Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.43% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $2,128,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 100.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $3,680,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

