Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CYTK. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.71.

CYTK opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.40. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $55.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,255.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,738 shares of company stock worth $2,095,329 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Natixis bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

