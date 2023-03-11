Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiff Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

CRDF opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.73. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,033.16% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

