Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) & Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Head-To-Head Survey

Rubius Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -212.29% -86.74% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -44.32% -38.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

76.1% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Rubius Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rubius Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 12,786.60%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 697.93%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Cardiol Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$179.67 million ($2.38) -0.02 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 535.56 -$25.24 million ($0.38) -1.32

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rubius Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Foxboro, MA.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases. The firm is conducting clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in diseases affecting the heart: a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (the “”ARCHER”” trial) in acute myocarditis; and a Phase II multi-center open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis. It is also involved in developing a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure. The company was founded by David Elsley, Eldon Smith, and Anthony Bolton on January 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

