Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$147.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$165.60.

TSE CJT opened at C$108.19 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$106.16 and a 52 week high of C$194.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$122.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$126.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

