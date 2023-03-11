CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $221.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $190.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.52. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDW will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Articles

