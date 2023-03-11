CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 173,514 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $91,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 559,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

CX opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

