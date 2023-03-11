CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,222 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of CF Industries worth $96,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $78.47 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

