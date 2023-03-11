Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

CIEN stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,943 shares of company stock worth $3,918,806 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

