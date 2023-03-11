Ciena’s (CIEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIEN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

CIEN stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $159,982.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,095.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $159,982.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,095.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,943 shares of company stock worth $3,918,806. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 98.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

